Police have identified the victim in a fatal train crash in Zorra Township on Tuesday.

Helen Beggs, 92, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened at a railway crossing on 31st Line, north of Dundas Street in Ingersoll.

A westbound train heading towards London collided with a car that was travelling northbound, away from Ingersoll.

“We’re talking to witnesses in the area that might have seen something, but right now there’s no clear reason for the collision between the car and the train,” says Barry Cookson, media relations officer with the Perth County OPP.

31st Line was closed between Roads 68 to 74 while police investigated. It's expected to be closed until about 6 p.m.

Police say Beggs was the only occupant of the car.

It's not yet known whether speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

The Canadian Pacific Police Service was on scene to assist the OPP.