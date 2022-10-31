Will Waterloo region schools close Friday? School boards prepare for potential CUPE walkout

As a union representing tens of thousands of school support workers vows to hold a walkout on Friday, Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce has suggested movement at the bargaining table has stalled despite the union proposing a counteroffer.

On Wednesday, Lecce said any new proposal must include cancelling a strike planned for Friday.

“Take the threat off the table and let's talk,” he said in a news conference Wednesday.

The standstill comes the day after thousands of Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) members held a rally outside Queen’s Park after Ontario Premier Doug Ford invoked the notwithstanding clause in an attempt to pass a bill imposing a new contract on workers.

Earlier this week, several school boards began implementing contingency plans ranging from closing schools and pivoting to online learning to weathering the walkout.

Come Friday, about 55,000 of Ontario’s early childhood educators, educational assistants, administrative staff and custodians in the province’s English, French, and Catholic school boards are positioned to stage a one-day walkout if no collective agreement has been reached.

At this point, it remains unclear whether the planned job action will continue on Monday.

The planned walkout comes after the latest offer from the province of a four-year deal that would cap annual raises for members making less than $43,000 at 2.5 per cent and provide 1.5 per cent raises for everyone else.

According to CUPE, workers make on average $39,000 a year, and are typically the lowest paid in schools.

"The “final offer” of the government to education workers consists of a wage increase of 2.5 per cent for employees earning less than $25.95/hr, and 1.5 per cent for those earning more," said CUPE in a news release.

Fred Hahn, the president of CUPE, said in a tweet on Monday night a "picket line finder will go live in a day or so."

A number of local school boards, including Waterloo Region District School Board and Avon Maitland District School Board, do not have CUPE members and will therefore not see job action.

Below is how each school board is responding to the potential walkout, and what measures will be implemented at schools:

WATERLOO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

With just over 1,200 staff represented by CUPE the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) said it will be closing schools on Nov. 4 if members participate in the walkout.

“Given such a large number of potentially absent staff, should a strike occur, it will not be possible to safely open and operate our schools,” a media release from the school board said. This decision to close our schools is in keeping with many other Catholic Boards across the province that have a large portion of their employee groups represented by CUPE."

The school board said the board will pivot to remote learning.

The board will be sending out surveys to find out with technology students will require for the switch.

“Devices will be provided to students who need them in advance of any school closure,” the board said.

On Wednesday, Saint Louis, an adult and continuing education centre under the WCDSB, said all programs at all St. Louis locations will remain open in the event of a CUPE strike.

“All St. Louis classes will be running daytime, evening and Saturday as per our usual schedule for currently registered students, but it will not be ‘business as usual,’” the news release said. “No CUPE staff will be working on site. There will be no new registrations to any programs should a strike occur. Please be aware there may be picketing near the school. If there is picketing, we ask for your patience and care as you come onto school property.”

WELLINGTON CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

If the one-day walkout goes ahead as planned, the Wellington Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) said it will go ahead with a regular school day on Nov. 4, including all before and after school programs.

Should the walkout persist into the following week, the school board has said it may be necessary to close schools.

“Should there be an ongoing withdrawal of services by CUPE staff beyond Friday, it may be necessary to close schools during the following week due to health and safety conditions in schools. We encourage parents to prepare for this possible outcome,” the school board said in a news release.

The school board said CUPE represents approximately 60 custodians and maintenance workers, who operate in all schools with the exception of four schools in Wellington County, St. Joseph, Fergus, St. Mary, Elora, St. Mary, Mount Forest and St. John, Arthur.

“If schools are required to close, instruction will be provided through remote, online learning until our schools are available to re-open. Schools will be in contact with families who may require devices this week and further information regarding online learning will be provided as necessary,” the news release said.

HURON-PERTH CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

An update from the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board (HPCDSB) Tuesday confirmed the school board will migrate to remote learning in the event CUPE staff walkout.

On Tuesday, the school board said in an update “in the event of a full withdrawal of services by CUPE, our schools will migrate to remote learning.”

"Chromebooks will be deployed over the next two days so students can access learning on Friday,” the update from the school board said. “Students can log in to their respective learning management systems using the same approach we use for inclement weather days. Parents are encouraged to contact the school if their child will be absent and not participating in remote learning.”

Acccordinf to the school board, there are approximately 170 full-time CUPE workers in HPCDSB schools.

The update comes one day after the board advised parents to plan for remote learning on Friday.”

Read the board's full statement on the strike here.

UPPER GRAND DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

At the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB), roughly 240 members of CUPE represent custodial and maintenance staff, as well as adult ESL instructors.

The school board said 224 are permanent staff in the custodial and maintenance departments, while 18 are ESL instructors.

“Should there be a withdrawal of services by CUPE staff on Friday, we will do our best to keep UGDSB schools and programs open. Despite the efforts of UGDSB management and non-unionized staff this will become very difficult without our valued CUPE staff,” the school board said in an update.

Community Use of Schools permits at schools with CUPE staff will be cancelled, along with all adult ESL classes.

Before and after school programs will continue to operate.

The school board is asking the public to respect any picket lines or protests that may be held at UGDSB sites.

Read the board's full statement on the strike here.

CONSEIL SCOLAIRE CATHOLIQUE MONAVENIR

On Monday night, a spokesperson from Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir shared a memo sent out to parents which said schools would close for the day.

“Despite the government's bill, the union has announced that it will hold a one-day, province-wide demonstration on Friday, November 4. CUPE staff are not expected to be at work this Friday,” the memo states. “If this is the case, Csc MonAvenir would be forced to restrict access to the school facilities in order to ensure the health, welfare and safety of our students and staff. Permits to use the premises would also have to be suspended.”

Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir has schools throughout south-central Ontario, including Kitchener-Waterloo.

There is also an elementary school in Halton Hills, Guelph and Brantford.

Additionally, before and after school care will not operate. The school board is encouraging parents to form contingency plans for childcare.

According to their website, there are three elementary schools in Waterloo region, and one secondary school.

Read the board's full statement on the strike here.

GRAND ERIE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

On Tuesday, the Grand Erie District School Board said "it will not be possible to safely open and operate our schools" if a strike or protest occurs on Nov. 4, and will move to a remote leanring setting.

In Grand Erie, CUPE education workers make up 920 members of staff, including educational assistants, communicative disorder assistants, food technicians, clerical, library technicians, information technology staff and custodial and maintenance staff.

"Given such a large number of potentially absent staff, should a strike or protest occur, it will not be possible to safely open and operate our schools," the school board said. "If a full withdrawal of services occurs, all Grand Erie in-person students will move to independent/remote learning activities for Friday, November 4. Schools will not be open to students"

The scool board said it will close before and after school care programs, however, childcare programs with their own custodial staff will continue to operate.

Read the board's full statement on the strike here.

With files from CTV Toronto.