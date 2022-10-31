Will Waterloo region schools close Friday? School boards prepare for potential CUPE walkout
As a union representing tens of thousands of school support workers vows to hold a walkout on Friday, Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce has suggested movement at the bargaining table has stalled despite the union proposing a counteroffer.
On Wednesday, Lecce said any new proposal must include cancelling a strike planned for Friday.
“Take the threat off the table and let's talk,” he said in a news conference Wednesday.
The standstill comes the day after thousands of Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) members held a rally outside Queen’s Park after Ontario Premier Doug Ford invoked the notwithstanding clause in an attempt to pass a bill imposing a new contract on workers.
Earlier this week, several school boards began implementing contingency plans ranging from closing schools and pivoting to online learning to weathering the walkout.
Come Friday, about 55,000 of Ontario’s early childhood educators, educational assistants, administrative staff and custodians in the province’s English, French, and Catholic school boards are positioned to stage a one-day walkout if no collective agreement has been reached.
At this point, it remains unclear whether the planned job action will continue on Monday.
The planned walkout comes after the latest offer from the province of a four-year deal that would cap annual raises for members making less than $43,000 at 2.5 per cent and provide 1.5 per cent raises for everyone else.
According to CUPE, workers make on average $39,000 a year, and are typically the lowest paid in schools.
"The “final offer” of the government to education workers consists of a wage increase of 2.5 per cent for employees earning less than $25.95/hr, and 1.5 per cent for those earning more," said CUPE in a news release.
Fred Hahn, the president of CUPE, said in a tweet on Monday night a "picket line finder will go live in a day or so."
A number of local school boards, including Waterloo Region District School Board and Avon Maitland District School Board, do not have CUPE members and will therefore not see job action.
Below is how each school board is responding to the potential walkout, and what measures will be implemented at schools:
WATERLOO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
With just over 1,200 staff represented by CUPE the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) said it will be closing schools on Nov. 4 if members participate in the walkout.
“Given such a large number of potentially absent staff, should a strike occur, it will not be possible to safely open and operate our schools,” a media release from the school board said. This decision to close our schools is in keeping with many other Catholic Boards across the province that have a large portion of their employee groups represented by CUPE."
The school board said the board will pivot to remote learning.
The board will be sending out surveys to find out with technology students will require for the switch.
“Devices will be provided to students who need them in advance of any school closure,” the board said.
On Wednesday, Saint Louis, an adult and continuing education centre under the WCDSB, said all programs at all St. Louis locations will remain open in the event of a CUPE strike.
“All St. Louis classes will be running daytime, evening and Saturday as per our usual schedule for currently registered students, but it will not be ‘business as usual,’” the news release said. “No CUPE staff will be working on site. There will be no new registrations to any programs should a strike occur. Please be aware there may be picketing near the school. If there is picketing, we ask for your patience and care as you come onto school property.”
WELLINGTON CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
If the one-day walkout goes ahead as planned, the Wellington Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) said it will go ahead with a regular school day on Nov. 4, including all before and after school programs.
Should the walkout persist into the following week, the school board has said it may be necessary to close schools.
“Should there be an ongoing withdrawal of services by CUPE staff beyond Friday, it may be necessary to close schools during the following week due to health and safety conditions in schools. We encourage parents to prepare for this possible outcome,” the school board said in a news release.
The school board said CUPE represents approximately 60 custodians and maintenance workers, who operate in all schools with the exception of four schools in Wellington County, St. Joseph, Fergus, St. Mary, Elora, St. Mary, Mount Forest and St. John, Arthur.
“If schools are required to close, instruction will be provided through remote, online learning until our schools are available to re-open. Schools will be in contact with families who may require devices this week and further information regarding online learning will be provided as necessary,” the news release said.
HURON-PERTH CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
An update from the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board (HPCDSB) Tuesday confirmed the school board will migrate to remote learning in the event CUPE staff walkout.
On Tuesday, the school board said in an update “in the event of a full withdrawal of services by CUPE, our schools will migrate to remote learning.”
"Chromebooks will be deployed over the next two days so students can access learning on Friday,” the update from the school board said. “Students can log in to their respective learning management systems using the same approach we use for inclement weather days. Parents are encouraged to contact the school if their child will be absent and not participating in remote learning.”
Acccordinf to the school board, there are approximately 170 full-time CUPE workers in HPCDSB schools.
The update comes one day after the board advised parents to plan for remote learning on Friday.”
Read the board's full statement on the strike here.
UPPER GRAND DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
At the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB), roughly 240 members of CUPE represent custodial and maintenance staff, as well as adult ESL instructors.
The school board said 224 are permanent staff in the custodial and maintenance departments, while 18 are ESL instructors.
“Should there be a withdrawal of services by CUPE staff on Friday, we will do our best to keep UGDSB schools and programs open. Despite the efforts of UGDSB management and non-unionized staff this will become very difficult without our valued CUPE staff,” the school board said in an update.
Community Use of Schools permits at schools with CUPE staff will be cancelled, along with all adult ESL classes.
Before and after school programs will continue to operate.
The school board is asking the public to respect any picket lines or protests that may be held at UGDSB sites.
Read the board's full statement on the strike here.
CONSEIL SCOLAIRE CATHOLIQUE MONAVENIR
On Monday night, a spokesperson from Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir shared a memo sent out to parents which said schools would close for the day.
“Despite the government's bill, the union has announced that it will hold a one-day, province-wide demonstration on Friday, November 4. CUPE staff are not expected to be at work this Friday,” the memo states. “If this is the case, Csc MonAvenir would be forced to restrict access to the school facilities in order to ensure the health, welfare and safety of our students and staff. Permits to use the premises would also have to be suspended.”
Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir has schools throughout south-central Ontario, including Kitchener-Waterloo.
There is also an elementary school in Halton Hills, Guelph and Brantford.
Additionally, before and after school care will not operate. The school board is encouraging parents to form contingency plans for childcare.
According to their website, there are three elementary schools in Waterloo region, and one secondary school.
Read the board's full statement on the strike here.
GRAND ERIE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
On Tuesday, the Grand Erie District School Board said "it will not be possible to safely open and operate our schools" if a strike or protest occurs on Nov. 4, and will move to a remote leanring setting.
In Grand Erie, CUPE education workers make up 920 members of staff, including educational assistants, communicative disorder assistants, food technicians, clerical, library technicians, information technology staff and custodial and maintenance staff.
"Given such a large number of potentially absent staff, should a strike or protest occur, it will not be possible to safely open and operate our schools," the school board said. "If a full withdrawal of services occurs, all Grand Erie in-person students will move to independent/remote learning activities for Friday, November 4. Schools will not be open to students"
The scool board said it will close before and after school care programs, however, childcare programs with their own custodial staff will continue to operate.
Read the board's full statement on the strike here.
With files from CTV Toronto.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than 100 incidents or injuries reported to Health Canada since dry shampoo recall
After more than 1.5 million dry shampoo products were recalled in Canada due to the presence of the cancer-causing chemical benzene, Health Canada says it has since received more than 100 related reports of incidents or injuries related to the products.
Ontario NDP ejected from legislature after outbursts over back-to-work bill
Sixteen members of the Ontario New Democratic Party were escorted out of the legislature one-by-one during Wednesday’s question period after making outbursts over legislation that prevents education workers from striking.
NDP requesting emergency House debate on Ontario's latest use of notwithstanding clause
The federal New Democrats have written to the House of Commons Speaker requesting an emergency debate on Ontario Premier Doug Ford's use of the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.
Conservatives say no new spending, NDP voice recession worries ahead of fiscal update
Federal opposition parties are making their priorities known ahead of the government's fall fiscal update, with the Conservatives calling for the Liberals to curb new spending and the NDP raising concerns about a potential recession.
LIVE | Const. Shaelyn Yang funeral: Thousands of first responders gather in B.C. to pay respects
Thousands of police officers and other first responders have gathered in Richmond, B.C., to pay their respects to Shaelyn Yang, the RCMP constable who was killed last month in the line of duty.
Michigan fighting one of the most significant abortion battles in U.S.
Michigan is fighting one of the most significant abortion battles in the country. CTV News speaks to Sam, not her real name, who runs the Scottsdale Women's centre about Proposition 3, the competing ads out there, and what's at stake for women.
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
In her words: 2022 Silver Cross Mother Candy Greff on carrying her son’s legacy
In an emotional interview, Candy Greff remembers her son Byron, the last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan, as hardworking, dedicated and having a loud, boisterous laugh.
London
-
$500,000 south London fire under control
Crews are on scene of a structure fire in south London. London fire posted to social media around 11:20 a.m. about a “working structure fire” on Exeter Road near Wharncliffe Road and Wonderland Road.
-
Construction worker struck, driver charged
A Stratford man is charged after police say a construction worker was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
-
Two pedestrians struck in Woodstock
Woodstock police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and two pedestrians. Officers responded to a call Wednesday morning that two pedestrians has been struck in the area of Mill Street and Parkinson Road.
Windsor
-
WECDSB schools will be closed for in-person learning on Friday
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says all schools will be closed for in-person learning on Friday Nov. 4, due to the planned protest by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
-
Home sales drop 48% in October in Windsor-Essex
The number of homes sold in Windsor-Essex saw a significant decrease in October, according to The Windsor-Essex County Realtors Association.
-
One person burns hands in house fire on Campbell Avenue
Windsor fire officials say one person received burns to their hands in an early morning fire.
Barrie
-
Section of busy Barrie street to be closed for Highway 400 bridge work
The City of Barrie plans to close a section of Anne Street next week for its reconstruction project.
-
Deadly crash on Highway 10 under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision on Highway 10 in Caledon.
-
Police search for stabbing suspect and witnesses in Aurora
Police in Aurora are investigating a stabbing that left one man with serious injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario NDP ejected from legislature after outbursts over back-to-work bill
Sixteen members of the Ontario New Democratic Party were escorted out of the legislature one-by-one during Wednesday’s question period after making outbursts over legislation that prevents education workers from striking.
-
Northern Ont. OPP officer charged with breach of trust, soliciting sexual services
A 50-year-old constable with the Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora has been charged following a complaint about inappropriate behaviour while off duty last year.
-
Federal offender wanted by police frequents these Ontario areas
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a wanted federal offender accused of breaching day parole. Here is a list of the Ontario areas he has been known to frequent.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.
-
Ontario NDP ejected from legislature after outbursts over back-to-work bill
Sixteen members of the Ontario New Democratic Party were escorted out of the legislature one-by-one during Wednesday’s question period after making outbursts over legislation that prevents education workers from striking.
-
Check your tickets: Lotto Max player in eastern Ontario wins $60M jackpot
Someone east of Ottawa is $60 million richer after Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot.
Toronto
-
Ontario NDP ejected from legislature after outbursts over back-to-work bill
Sixteen members of the Ontario New Democratic Party were escorted out of the legislature one-by-one during Wednesday’s question period after making outbursts over legislation that prevents education workers from striking.
-
Ontario's top doc weighs bad upcoming flu season in decision on mask recommendations
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says he'll be considering whether to make a stronger recommendation on masking in about two weeks after looking closely at data on flu cases.
-
Ontario education talks won't proceed unless strike cancelled, Lecce says
A union representing 55,000 education workers set to strike says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.
Montreal
-
Quebec to open two nurse-run clinics in Montreal to ease emergency room crisis
Quebec's health minister on Tuesday promised that his new three-point plan to ease emergency room overcrowding will show results in a few weeks, as ER doctors warned that the network has reached a 'breaking point.'
-
Quebec City altercation leaves one dead, two injured
A violent altercation involving several people left one person dead and two injured in a Quebec City residence on Tuesday evening. According to Quebec City police (SPVQ), two men involved in the altercation were arrested.
-
Legault says Quebec can't take in more immigrants after feds set 500K target by 2025
Quebec Premier François Legault is maintaining that the province cannot accept more than 50,000 immigrants a year despite Ottawa's plans to significantly raise the country's immigration levels.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police members don't have confidence in Chief Kinsella, vote indicates
An internal vote within Atlantic Canada’s largest police force shows the majority of Halifax Regional Police members do not have confidence in their chief of police.
-
Man arrested following weapons complaint, no threat to public: Halifax police
Police say a man has been arrested following a weapons complaint that prompted five schools to be placed under a hold-and-secure order in the Fairview area of Halifax Wednesday afternoon.
-
RCMP officer won’t be charged after pedestrian struck, killed in Antigonish Country: SIRT
Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says an RCMP officer will not be charged after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Antigonish County in April.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police arrest two after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween
A 53-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man are facing multiple charges after cannabis edibles with packaging indicating high levels of THC were handed out to children in Winnipeg on Halloween.
-
Unprovoked stabbing results in attempted murder charge: Winnipeg police
A 20-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed Monday night.
-
Parts of Manitoba to be hit with up to 30 cm of snow
Parts of northern Manitoba are expected to receive between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow this week.
Calgary
-
Winter driving returns to Calgary streets, fair to poor conditions reported
City of Calgary road crews were out in force plowing snow and laying material on major routes after an overnight blast of snow.
-
Calgary man charged in weekend shooting in Whitehorn
Calgary police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in the community of Whitehorn on Sunday.
-
Police seek tips on near-miss shooting involving Calgary dog walker
Calgary police are investigating a disturbing incident where a woman walking her dog was shot at on a southeast street.
Edmonton
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.
-
Kane scores three as Oilers pound Predators 7-4
The Edmonton Oilers dynamic duo was at it again on Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: First shot of snow; chilly temperatures arrive
Snow continues through the day today with a few more centimetres of accumulation before it tapers off and moves out of the Edmonton region.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | Const. Shaelyn Yang funeral: Thousands of first responders gather in B.C. to pay respects
Thousands of police officers and other first responders have gathered in Richmond, B.C., to pay their respects to Shaelyn Yang, the RCMP constable who was killed last month in the line of duty.
-
Girl shot with firework, burned during unruly B.C. Halloween gathering
Police are investigating an unruly Halloween gathering of hundreds of teenagers and young adults in Delta, B.C., that resulted in multiple injuries – including to a girl whose jacket caught fire after being shot with a firework.
-
Metro Vancouver braces for 2nd atmospheric river in a week
For the second time in a week, an atmospheric river is forecast to soak B.C.’s South Coast.