Will Waterloo region schools close Friday? School boards prepare for potential CUPE walkout

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

  • $500,000 south London fire under control

    Crews are on scene of a structure fire in south London. London fire posted to social media around 11:20 a.m. about a “working structure fire” on Exeter Road near Wharncliffe Road and Wonderland Road.

    London fire crews are on scene of a structure fire at a commercial plaza on Exeter Road on Nov. 2, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

  • Two pedestrians struck in Woodstock

    Woodstock police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and two pedestrians. Officers responded to a call Wednesday morning that two pedestrians has been struck in the area of Mill Street and Parkinson Road.

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver