When we could see torrential rain in Wednesday’s forecast

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are headed our way and forecasters say it will potentially bring torrential rain to southern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning on Tuesday. The agency said most areas could see between 40 and 80 mm of rain starting late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

“It certainly would be more than a month’s worth of rain in one day,” Dave Phillips, Environment Canada’s senior climatologist, said.

According to CTV Weather Specialist Will Aiello, the heavy rain could start as early as 4 a.m. in Waterloo Region and continue through to noon.

In terms of rainfall rates, Environment Canada said 20 to 40 mm per hour is possible at times.

Beryl made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday after leaving a path of destruction in the Caribbean and Mexico. The storm has already claimed several lives and has left thousands without power.

Beryl had been downgraded to post-tropical cyclone but despite its weakened rotation, the storm will still pack a punch far from where it first made landfall.

GRCA warning

Levels are normal on local waterways for this time of year, but the Grand River Conservation Authority said the extra rainfall could create hazardous conditions.

“We are kind of anticipating that things could change fairly quickly as well,” explained James Clark, the GRCA’s senior communications and marketing advisor. “The watershed is very big. It’s about the size of PEI, basically. So from top to bottom, things can change quite a bit.”

The GRCA said low-lying areas, places with poor drainage and urban areas are their biggest concern.

Anyone walking near rivers and streams is urged to use extra caution as banks, especially when combined with fast-moving water, can be hazardous. Adults are also asked to keep a close eye on children and pets in these areas.

-- With reporting by Spencer Turcotte