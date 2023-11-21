Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 through Woodstock reopened following fatal crash

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Woodstock have been reopened following a fatal single-vehicle crash.

Ontario Provincial Police posted online about the closure from Norwich Avenue to Mill Street around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

In an online video update around 8:45 a.m., Const. Ed Sanchuk said two lanes were expected to be reopened shortly.

"Traffic is backed up for kilometres," said Sanchuk. "We're asking everyone to be patient with us. We're getting this handled as quickly as we can."

In another video posted at 9:30 a.m., Sanchuk warned drivers to be aware of the slippery and icy conditions.

"Please slow down, reduce your speed, and expect the unexpected," said Sanchuk. "The roadways are becoming icy."

Around 10:20 a.m., OPP said the lanes were reopened, but they remain on scene.

"Please pay attention while passing through the area for everyone's safety," police said.

A picture posted from police to social media shows a transport truck off to the side of the highway with heavy front-end damage.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.