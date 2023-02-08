Wellington OPP investigate 'distraction theft' in Fergus

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying people of interest after what police are calling a “distraction theft” last month.

On Jan. 7, OPP responded to reports of a theft in the parking lot of a business on St. David Street North in Fergus.

According to a news release from police, one individual distracted the victim in the parking lot while a second person stole the victim’s wallet from their vehicle.

Police said the victim’s credit card was later used to make a purchase at a business and video surveillance of the individuals using the victim’s credit card was obtained.

Police included photos of the people they’re hoping to identify.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos are asked to contact OPP immediately.

Police provided tips on ways to protect yourself from distraction thefts: