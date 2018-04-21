Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police were called to the shores of the Grand River in Belwood for the report of a body found in the water.

“About three o’clock today Wellington County OPP were called by a fisherman who had located a body in the water,” said Marylou Schwindt, with the Wellington County OPP.

The discovery was made around 10 kilometres downstream from where 3-year-old Kaden Young was swept away in flood waters.

“Latest is we found a body of a young person, but we are not releasing the name at this point. The body going to be taken to the coroner’s officer in Toronto for an autopsy and we hope to have details tomorrow,” said Paul Nancekivelle with Dufferin OPP.

ROAD CLOSURE: North Broadway St b/t 10th St and Sixth St #Belwood - Bridge closed, #OPP on scene. ^jt — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) April 21, 2018

This is a developing story. More to come.