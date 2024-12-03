Waterloo water main break caused rush hour traffic slowdowns, GRT detours and water disruptions

Traffic on Weber Street North was reduced to one lane in each direction on Tuesday after a water main break near Lincoln Road.

City of Waterloo staff could be seen in the area of 133 Weber Street North of the break around 8 a.m. Tuesday, assessing the damage.

Water could be seen running down Weber Street North across from Mackay Crescent.

Some residents in the surrounding area may have experienced low pressured water, discoloured water and water shut-offs. Water was restored Tuesday afternoon.

The GRT told CTV News Southbound GRT buses on Routes 8 Weber and 29 Keats-University were detoured on Tuesday due to the water main repair, on Weber Street between Marshall Street and Mackay Crescent. The detour ended at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The repairs were completed Tuesday late afternoon. A contractor will be onsite Wednesday morning to repave the lanes effected.

In an email to CTV News, the city said that they hope to have that portion of Weber Street North back to normal by Wednesday afternoon.