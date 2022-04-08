Waterloo Region seeing a small rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
The Region of Waterloo has seen a small increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, as infections continue to rise here and across the province.
As of Friday, there were 43 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals and six in intensive care. Compare that to one week ago, when there were 33 people in hospital and four in the ICU.
The seven-day average test positivity rate in Waterloo Region rose to 20%. That's an increase of 1 % since April 1, and 5% since March 25.
The online dashboard showed 20 active outbreaks in the region, four more than last Friday. Public health said 10 outbreaks have been declared in congregate settings, two in hospitals, and eight in long-term care or retirement homes.
No new deaths were reported in Waterloo Region this week. The total remains unchanged at 402.
As for the region's vaccination efforts, the number of people aged five and up with at least one dose now stands at 89%, with 86% having received two doses, and 55% with three or more shots.
The province has officially entered a sixth wave of the pandemic, with wastewater data from Ontario's COVID-19 Science Table showing nearly every region is dealing with a rise in cases.
COVID-19 ACROSS ONTARIO
Ontario's health officials reported 1,135 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, with 166 patients in intensive care.
They added that 45% of patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospital were admitted due to the virus, while the remainder tested positive after they arrived for an unrelated reason. In the ICU, 64% were admitted with COVID-19 while the 36% tested positive for the virus after being admitted.
Officials added ten new deaths to the provincial total on Friday. They said six of the deaths occurred within the last 30 days, while the other four happened more than a month ago. That brings the total number of deaths to in Ontario to 12,537 since the start of the pandemic.
The province reported 4,295 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, but health officials said that number was a significant underestimation due to testing backlogs and limitations.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap
Hollywood's film academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony 12 days ago.
Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station
A missile hit a train station where thousands of people had gathered to flee in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 50 on Friday, Ukrainian authorities said, as workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town that has become the center of war crimes allegations against Russian troops.
Omicron symptoms are different from Delta variant, study finds
A new observational study out of the U.K. has found that those who contract the Omicron variant of COVID-19 experience different symptoms that are usually less severe and last shorter than those who are infected with the Delta variant.
Three people shot after gunfire erupts at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
What the 2022 federal budget has for seniors
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, which proposes an additional $20 million to support Canadian seniors.
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
Doctors, crater disprove Russia's hospital airstrike misinfo
Three doctors and a paramedic spoke with The Associated Press to offer new details from a March 9 airstrike that happened when communications were all but severed and to counter fresh Russian misinformation.
Russia's ruble rebound not quite what it seems
Six weeks after Russia sent troops into Ukraine, the ruble has staged an apparently extraordinary recovery, but all is not what it seems and the exchange rate used in everyday transactions is sometimes very different to the official one.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
London
-
Regulations coming for short term rental properties in Grand Bend
Those with short term rental properties in Grand Bend and elsewhere in Lambton Shores may soon have to follow a new set of rules.
-
Toronto police officer pleads guilty in connection to London homicide investigation
A Toronto Police Detective Constable pleaded guilty Friday to breach of trust by a public officer
-
'We are seeing an uptick': TVDSB battling staffing absences as schools close
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) closed two of its school in London, Ont. Friday amid staffing issues.
Windsor
-
Chatham teen walking to Windsor for children’s hospital in London
A teenager from Chatham will be walking to Windsor on Sunday to raise money for the London Children’s Hospital.
-
UWSA says student union president was removed from position after 'workplace harassment' complaint
The chair of the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance’s (UWSA) board of directors says it removed former president Jasleen Dayal from her position after an external investigator substantiated "several" allegations and made "factual findings" stemming from a workplace harassment complaint.
-
Peak of sixth wave to hit Windsor-Essex
Windsor Regional Hospital officials remain on high alert as a sixth wave of COVID-19 quickly approaches.
Barrie
-
Midland fire claims life of woman, injures man
A 51-year-old woman has died, and a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a fire in downtown Midland Friday.
-
This Ontario township is launching a 4-day work week pilot project
The Township of Springwater is launching a new pilot program to improve the work-life balance of its employees.
-
Caledon OPP investigate series of auto thefts in Bolton area
Caledon Ontario Provincial Police is investigating several vehicle thefts that happened in the Bolten area Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins man charged with first-degree murder, arson in Alberta
A man wanted for sexual assault charges in Timmins is facing murder and arson charges in Red Deer, Alta.
-
Officials say armed man impersonating cop pulled woman over in Sudbury
No one was injured after a scary incident in Sudbury's South End on Friday in which a woman was pulled over by a man pretending to be a police officer.
-
Woman killed in fire in Sudbury's west end
It was a somber scene on Buchanan Street in Sudbury's west end following a fatal fire Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
This Ottawa home sold for more than $800,000 over asking
An Ottawa home has sold for more than $800,000 above its asking price, a potentially record-breaking purchase.
-
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
-
Ottawa special needs teacher facing charges of assault
A teacher with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is facing charges for allegedly assaulting and intimidating two special needs students under the age of 10.
Toronto
-
21-year-old student was on way to work when shot dead outside Toronto subway station
The man shot and killed at an entrance to a Toronto subway station on Thursday evening was a 21-year-old student from India who was on his way to work, family members say.
-
Three people shot after gunfire erupts at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
-
TPS officer acquitted in 2015 high-profile sexual assault trial now charged with assault
A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer who was acquitted in a high-profile sexual assault trial seven years ago was charged with assault following a dispute with a woman in the city’s Junction neighbourhood.
Montreal
-
New guidance: Swab your mouth and nose for more 'complete' COVID-19 rapid test result
Quebec public health officials issued new guidance for rapid COVID-19 tests Friday in a bid to lower the rate of false negatives.
-
Woman dies after being hit by delivery truck in Laval
A 48-year-old woman has died after being hit by a delivery truck in Laval, north of Montreal.
-
19-year-old arrested in Montreal after man attacked trying to buy smartphone from online ad
Montreal police say they've arrested a 19-year-old man in an alleged connection to an attempted murder in early April. A 26-year-old man was attacked after responding to an online ad to buy a smartphone.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia doctor wait-list hits new record high with more than 88,300 people
Roughly 88,300 Nova Scotians are on the province's primary care wait-list, which hit a new record high April 1. The number of people waiting for a family doctor or nurse practitioner is up about three per cent from the month before.
-
Federal budget measures for P.E.I. spud sector 'bittersweet' for head of potato board
The head of the Prince Edward Island Potato Board says he has "bittersweet" feelings about the $28 million earmarked in the new federal budget to help the Island's potato farming sector.
-
Lockdown lifted at Saint John school after reports of armed person; teen in custody
A teenager is in custody and the lockdown at a Saint John, N.B., high school has been lifted after police received reports of an armed person at the school Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
13-year-old boy charged following multiple armed robberies: Winnipeg police
A 13-year-old boy has been charged after Winnipeg police alleged he robbed a store five times over an eight-month period, one of which prompted a nearby school to implement a hold-and-secure.
-
Red River Floodway gates activated as operation begins
The Manitoba government has officially activated the Red River Floodway.
-
Suspect sought after stolen property found in Winnipeg home: RCMP
RCMP is searching for a 31-year-old Winnipeg man after a large amount of stolen property was found in a home last month.
Calgary
-
Temple death deemed a homicide by Calgary police, victim identified
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and have identified the victim.
-
Angry driver kicks the mirrors off Tesla on busy Calgary road
A Calgary Tesla driver is dealing with some big repair bills following a run-in with two other drivers last month.
-
Alberta's unemployment dropped in March but Calgary, Edmonton jobless rates still high
Though Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month, both Calgary and Edmonton have some of the highest jobless numbers in the country.
Edmonton
-
'We want him replaced': Kenney quiet ahead of vote as trust, unity become central issues
Friday appeared to be the calm before the storm in Alberta politics, with the premier and his camp mostly quiet in the week leading up to the kickoff of his leadership vote.
-
Crash involving scooter, car closes part of 100 Avenue in west end
The eastbound lanes of 100 Avenue were closed at 170 Street after a crash involving a car and a scooter late Friday morning.
-
Natural gas release from northern Alberta pipeline leads to federal investigation
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the release of natural gas from a pipeline and the fire it caused in northern Alberta on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Officer may face charges after man falls from Port Coquitlam balcony: police watchdog
A police officer could face charges in connection with an incident last fall in Port Moody, an independent watchdog says.
-
Man arrested after trying to steal Vancouver officer's gun in caught-on-camera incident: police
A man is in custody after trying to grab a police officer's gun in a caught-on-camera incident on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
-
Witnesses sought after unprovoked attack on 'visually impaired' man in downtown Vancouver
Vancouver police are looking to speak to witnesses of an unprovoked attack on a "visually impaired" pedestrian in the city's downtown last week.