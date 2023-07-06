Waterloo region’s new outdoor shelter off to a successful start says operator

Waterloo region’s new outdoor shelter for people experiencing homelessness, is off to a successful start with occupancy nearing capacity, according to operators.

“In its first two months of operation, the outdoor shelter on Erb's Road has been providing private, safer and inclusive accommodation for individuals experiencing homelessness from across the region” said Peter Sweeny, commissioner of community services, with the Region of Waterloo.

The shelter located at 1000 Erbs Road houses up to 50 people, each with their own small cabin equipped with electricity, heating and air conditioning. The site has full-time staff in addition to medical staff who will be there 15 hours a week. Residents also have access cafeteria services 24 hours a day.

“People feel a lot safer. By the end of the month, most of the cabins were filled,” said Joe Mancini, director of The Working Centre.“It’s been a pretty consistent group. There hasn’t been a lot of turnover at this point.”

Mancini said the main reason why some people have declined to move to the shelter is because of its no guest policy.

“The no guest policy is really to protect the individuals,” he explained.

Mancini said it has taken some time to build trust with the residents. Onsite outreach workers provide residents with health and wellness supports, with a strong focus on connecting them to permanent housing options.

“They do create a sense of community in the space, so people really appreciate that. The idea of the shelter community is for people to find a some stable housing. But the reality is that housing in Waterloo Region is very difficult to come by,” said Mancini.

“With the opening of the Outdoor Shelter on Erb's Road and the House of Friendship's ShelterCare, as well as the expansion of the home-based supports program across the region, we have seen a reduction in the number of individuals living rough in encampments,” said Sweeny.

Despite the shelter’s success and recent developments, homeless encampments, like the one at Victoria and Weber, still exist because of the growing demand for housing.

“The need for shelter is far higher than the circumstances that we faced five years ago, three to four times higher,” said Mancini. “The reality is there's high demand, we could fill another 50 immediately.”