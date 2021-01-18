KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has paused its COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to a supply shortage.

The clinic will pause until Jan. 24, the region said in a news release.

Pfizer announced last week that it is retooling its production line so that it can produce more doses of the vaccine in the future. Officials with the region said that announcement means they need to rework their plan at the Grand River Hospital clinic.

The clinic will be administering second doses of the vaccine when it reopens on Jan. 24. Officials said everyone will get their second doses between 25 and 28 days from their first dose, which is consistent with Health Canada guidelines.

“We will continue to focus on administering doses to those in long-term care homes and high risk retirement homes through our mobile clinic team. Once our allocation is increased, we will be ready to fully resume our vaccination plan," said Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, the region's COVID-19 vaccination lead.

The region said there will be a temporary slow-down in vaccinations in January and early February due to the lack of supply. Officials plan to continue prioritizing long-term care and retirement home residents, along with staff and essential care partners.

Hospital staff and physicians likely won't receive their first dose of the vaccine until supply increases.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said it's still moving forward with the vaccine supply on hand, but said "changes to the vaccination clinics and some rescheduling of appointments will be unavoidable."

That region will also continue to prioritize long-term care and retirement homes.