KITCHENER -- Hospitals in Waterloo Region have started to accept patient transfers from hospitals outside of the region.

As of Monday, Grand River Hospital had five patient transfers. Cambridge Memorial Hospital had also accepted two out-of-region patients.

Hospitals across the province started ramping down elective surgeries and non-urgent procedures on Monday to allow space for COVID-19 patients.

"At this time we’ve been directed to ramp down surgeries to accommodate patients that may potentially be in need of care and unable to receive it in their local hospital," an emailed statement from GRH said in part. "If you or a loved one have an upcoming booked surgery that is affected, you will be contacted by the hospital or your surgeon's office directly. If you do not receive a phone call, your procedure or appointment will proceed as normal."

As of Monday, at least 619 people across Ontario are receiving treatment in an ICU.

GRH officials said the ICU is at 93 per cent capacity. The hospital has 29 critical care beds across two units. There are 10 COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU.

Cambridge Memorial said there are seven COVID-19 patients in hospital right now. Eight of 12 ICU beds are currently in use. Three ICU patients have tested positive for COVID-19. The ICU can expand to 20 beds if needed, but officials said they haven't expanded capacity at this point.

St. Mary's General Hospital reported 100 per cent capacity in its medical surgical ICU. The cardiovascular ICU is at 78 per cent capacity. There are two patients with COVID-19.

Guelph General Hospital said its ICU is at 100 per cent capacity. Officials said they plan to expand from 10 to 16 beds this week. There are 10 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, and fewer than five are in the ICU.

There are no out-of-town transfers at this time, but officials said they are ready to accept them if necessary.

With reporting by CTV News Kitchener's Natalie van Rooy