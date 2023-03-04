Waterloo region continuing to dig out from largest snowstorm this winter

Waterloo region residents have been left digging out again after the largest snow of the winter hit southern Ontario.

Environment Canada says over 25 centimetres of snow fell in the region Friday evening into Saturday.

Blowing winds and lightning created treacherous travel conditions that prompted a winter storm warning from the agency.

By Saturday morning, vehicles and driveways were covered in the white stuff.

"We were worried that we might get snowed in, that we might not be able to open the door," said resident Humaira Shoaib. "I've been in Canada five years and in those five years I have not seen this level of snow."

Ben Gerber lives next door to Shoaib and puts his snow blower to good use.

"I was thinking it was going to be a big job and here we are, it was a pretty crazy snow storm," said Gerber. "It's a lot easier with the snow blower, so it feels like the right thing to do, especially when you see people struggling with the shovel and heavy snow."

The University of Waterloo weather station calculated 27 centimetres of snow fell Friday night.

The City of Kitchener says around 70 per cent of the city streets were cleared by Saturday morning, but clean up would continue for days, and are asking residents to not park on streets so plows can get by.

In Waterloo, city officials expect residential streets to get a pass through Saturday. Forestry staff are managing sidewalks, trails, and parking lots, but the work is taking longer than anticipated.

Snow clearing professional Brandon was out since early in the morning and has had to deal with the weather in his cleanup efforts.

"Weather is nice [now], not too cold and not too warm," he said. "When we started at 2 a.m. it was pretty light and fluffy, but now that it's getting mild it's pretty wet and heavy.

"Hopefully we can get some rest and then get back out later tonight, snow hours are crazy."

Officials are also urging caution around windrows for those in vehicles and on foot, as snow pile ups from plows clearing roadways can be up to four feet in some spots and create hazards.