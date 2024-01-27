Waterloo protest one of many in Canada following ICJ Israel ruling

A protest in Waterloo was one of many across Canada following the International Court of Justice's Israel ruling.

On Friday, the United Nations' top court ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza, but the panel stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

On Saturday, dozens gathered outside of Liberal Waterloo MP Bardish Chagger's office.

The Palestinian Youth Movement, Palestinian Solidarity KW, and Independent Jewish Voices all joined forces to organize the rally.

"There are 13,000 children dead," said Shata Mahmoud, organizer of the Palestinian Youth Movement. "That is the equivalent of the entire of all the public school students in Waterloo. We're here to say your community has called on you, your constituents have called on you to call for a ceasefire and demand action."

Their demands include calls for a ceasefire, ending Canada's weapons trade with Israel, and action from politicians.

Organizers say anger is high as the Israel-Hamas war enters day 112.

"There's unfortunately a public message going around that if you're criticizing the state of Israel for war crimes, you're somehow criticizing Jews or engaging in antisemetic actions, and that's just simply not true," said Niomi Cherney, founding member of the Independent Jewish Voices. "Independent Jewish Voices are out here to promote that message as well."

CTV News has reached out to the local Liberal office for comment.