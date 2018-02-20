

A Waterloo man is accused of kidnapping and killing a 16-year-old boy in Windsor.

Windsor police say Mal Chol, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement after being arrested Saturday without incident.

The charges are in connection with the death of Chance Gauthier, who was found dead in the city’s downtown on Feb. 14. According to police, Gauthier had been shot, although no weapon has been recovered.

Police are seeking a second man in connection with Gauthier’s death. They say an arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Windsor resident Nouraldin Rabee on the same charges as Chol is facing.

Rabee is described as being 6’2” and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he has likely left Windsor, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe the murder was a targeted attack, and that Gauthier knew Rabee and Chol prior to his death.

With files from CTV Windsor