A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with a serious collision on Highway 407 in Brampton.

According to police, an OPP cruiser was hit by another vehicle Monday afternoon while on the highway near Mavis Road.

Police said that the cruiser had been parked on the highway for a separate investigation. The crash left its driver trapped, and paramedics had to remove the top of the vehicle to free him.

The officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said Tuesday that a 26-year-old Waterloo man had been charged with dangerous driving.

With files from The Canadian Press