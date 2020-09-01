KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has delayed the start of school for secondary students by almost a week.

The school board said it's moving the start date to Sept. 14 out of "an abundance of caution."

"We need to have full confidence that we know where each student is supposed to be and ensure our cohorts have been balanced appropriately in terms of numbers," an update on the school board's website said in part.

Students were supposed to start on Sept. 8. However, the process of cohorting students and planning for quadmesters took more time than expected, the school board said.

Information on cohorts will available on Sept. 9, the WCDSB said.

On Monday night, the Waterloo Region District School Board voted to start the first cohort of secondary students on Sept. 11. The second cohort will have its first in-person classes on Sept. 17.