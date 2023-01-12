UW to host 2025 U SPORTS Women's Hockey Championship
Some of the country’s best university hockey players are coming to Waterloo region.
U Sports announced Thursday it had awarded the 2025 U SPORTS Women's Hockey Championship to the University of Waterloo.
The tournament will be played at the Woolwich Memorial Centre in Elmira.
“We are incredibly excited and proud,” Roly Webster, University of Waterloo director of athletics and recreation said in a news release.
“This speaks volumes about our department and the women’s hockey program that has developed into one of the top programs in the country under the leadership of Shaun Reagan and Dollee Meigs.”
The championship will feature eight teams from across Canada competing for the national title.
"I am excited for our girls. It is a proud day to be a Warrior," said Warriors associate coach, Dollee Meigs. "This will elevate our program even more and will be an outstanding way to showcase the talent of university women's hockey, not only in Ontario, but in Canada."
As the tournament host, the Warriors will receive an automatic entry.
Woolwich recreation manager Jennifer Horndl said the township is thrilled to be working with the university to host the event.
"We look forward to welcoming student-athletes, staff, officials and fans to our township and the Region of Waterloo," Horndl said.
