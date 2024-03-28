Upper Grand District School Board ratifies agreements with unions

A local school board has reached an agreement with five union partners.

The Upper Grand District School Board announced Wednesday it has ratified its collective agreements with five union partners.

The agreement period is from Sept. 1, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2026 and will affect around 4,000 staff.

The school board serves 35,000 students through 65 elementary schools and 11 secondary schools around the greater Guelph area.