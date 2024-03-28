KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Upper Grand District School Board ratifies agreements with unions

    UGDSB
    Share

    A local school board has reached an agreement with five union partners.

    The Upper Grand District School Board announced Wednesday it has ratified its collective agreements with five union partners.

    The agreement period is from Sept. 1, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2026 and will affect around 4,000 staff.

    The school board serves 35,000 students through 65 elementary schools and 11 secondary schools around the greater Guelph area.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News