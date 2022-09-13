U of G working with external experts after IT systems incident

The University of Guelph said on its website that it is continuing to address an incident impacting multiple university IT systems.

“Together with external experts, we are working to determine the extent of the information that may be impacted,” said the news release. “As soon as this incident became known, we took immediate action to ensure the security of University systems and the protection of data.”

The university said some members of the U of G community may continue to experience limited service disruptions but “every effort is being made to minimize these disruptions and return to regular operations.”

According to the school's website, Guelph's Computing and Communications Services (CCS) is investigating the incident that was reported to have started on Sunday afternoon.

Most debit and credit card systems on campus were reported as down on Monday, but by noon on Tuesday all systems were restored.

The campus parking permit system is back online as of Tuesday morning.

Online classes and meetings are not impacted.