KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two youths charged after Cambridge robbery

    wrps

    Two male youths are charged with an armed robbery in Cambridge.

    Waterloo regional police said the victims were walking on King Street East, near Westminster Drive South, around 9 p.m. Friday.

    They were approached by two youths who attempted to take some of their personal property.

    Police said a gun was involved.

    The victims got away safely while the youths fled on foot.

    No one was hurt.

    Police said they found and then arrested the male youths, both of whom are from Cambridge.

    They’re charged with robbery with a firearm.

    One of the youths is also facing an assault charge.

