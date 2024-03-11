KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two women killed in Guelph house fire

    Emergency services are pictured at the scene of a fatal house fire in Guelph on March 11, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener) Emergency services are pictured at the scene of a fatal house fire in Guelph on March 11, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)
    Two women are dead after a fire at a Guelph home.

    Emergency services were called to the house near Edinburgh Road South and Wilsonview Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Monday, Guelph police said.

    Firefighters put out the flames.

    “Sadly, two adult female residents of the home succumbed to injuries as a result of the fire,” police said in a news release.

    Two other people inside were able to escape and were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

    Police said the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been contacted and will be investigating with help from the Guelph Police Service and the Guelph Fire Department.

    More to come.

