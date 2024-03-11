Two women killed in Guelph house fire
Two women are dead after a fire at a Guelph home.
Emergency services were called to the house near Edinburgh Road South and Wilsonview Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Monday, Guelph police said.
Firefighters put out the flames.
“Sadly, two adult female residents of the home succumbed to injuries as a result of the fire,” police said in a news release.
Two other people inside were able to escape and were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.
Police said the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been contacted and will be investigating with help from the Guelph Police Service and the Guelph Fire Department.
More to come.
