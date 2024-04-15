KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two teens arrested following weapons incident at Kitchener park

    wrps
    Share

    Regional police have arrested two youths after a weapons-related incident at Victoria Park in Kitchener.

    At around 4:00 p.m. Monday, police responded to reports of two male teens brandishing and pointing a firearm at parkgoers.

    Police quickly responded to the area and began to search for the suspects. At around 4:10 p.m., officers located and arrested the teens and seized an imitation firearm.

    No injuries were reported.

    Two 14-year-olds from Kitchener were charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a a weapon and pointing a firearm.

    Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court in May 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News