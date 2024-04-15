Two teens arrested following weapons incident at Kitchener park
Regional police have arrested two youths after a weapons-related incident at Victoria Park in Kitchener.
At around 4:00 p.m. Monday, police responded to reports of two male teens brandishing and pointing a firearm at parkgoers.
Police quickly responded to the area and began to search for the suspects. At around 4:10 p.m., officers located and arrested the teens and seized an imitation firearm.
No injuries were reported.
Two 14-year-olds from Kitchener were charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a a weapon and pointing a firearm.
Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court in May 2024.
