Two teens arrested following weapons incident at Kitchener park

Regional police have arrested two youths after a weapons-related incident at Victoria Park in Kitchener.

At around 4:00 p.m. Monday, police responded to reports of two male teens brandishing and pointing a firearm at parkgoers.

Police quickly responded to the area and began to search for the suspects. At around 4:10 p.m., officers located and arrested the teens and seized an imitation firearm.

No injuries were reported.

Two 14-year-olds from Kitchener were charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a a weapon and pointing a firearm.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court in May 2024.