KITCHENER -- Police say two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle while crossing a Waterloo street on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the crash at the corner of Columbia and Phillip Streets around 8:50 p.m.

Police at the scene said a vehicle was turning onto Columbia Street when it hit two pedestrians crossing the street.

One woman was taken to hospital and another was treated by EMS at the scene. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

The crash is under investigation.