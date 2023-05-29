Two drivers killed in Oxford County crash

A double fatal crash has shut down a rural road in Oxford County.

Ontario Provincial Police say it happened around 7 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59.

In an update posted at 12:38 p.m., police said two vehicles collided, and both drivers died from their injuries.

Police have not specified the type of vehicles involved, but CTV News’ helicopter captured photos of a school bus with extensive front end damage and a crumpled silver car at the scene.

A school bus with heavy damage to its front end appears at the scene of a double fatal crash in Oxford County on May 29, 2023. (CTV News)

A photo provided to CTV News by a neighbour shows a damaged school bus sitting in a field near the intersection as an air ambulance flies overhead.

Ornge tells CTV News they received a request to respond but were called off.

As of 1 p.m., the road remains closed.

Traffic is being re-routed at Oxford Road 17 and Braemar Sideroad.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

A heavily damaged vehicle appears at the scene of a double fatal crash in Oxford County on May 29, 2023. (CTV News)

Two people have died following a crash north of Woodstock on May 29, 2023. (Craig Berry/CTV News)