Two die in hospital after crash on Hwy 401 near Ayr, Ont.

Two people who were rushed to hospital after a crash on Highway 401 near Ayr, Ont. Monday have died.

The collision around 10:30 a.m. just west of Trussler Road snarled traffic and saw a 17 km stretch of the eastbound highway closed for much of the day as investigators and reconstructionists attended the scene.

OPP say the crash involved a pickup truck, which had one person inside, and minivan carrying six people.

The two people died of their injuries in hospital were both passengers in the minivan, a third passenger has life threatening injuries.

Two other people inside the minivan and the driver of the pickup truck were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the minivan was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Highway 401 eastbound reopened just before 4 p.m. Monday.