Two Brantford men charged with first-degree murder after fatal baseball bat attack

Brantford police have charged two men with first-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Peter Pottruff.

Potruff died in June, a little less than a month after police said he was hit in the head with a baseball bat.

The assault happened around 6 p.m. on May 25 in a wooded area near the Brantford Civic Centre on Icomm Drive.

On Wednesday, police announced they had charged Jason Edeleman, 36, of Brantford with first-degree murder in connection to the case.

Joseph Cunningham Davis, 34, also of Brantford, was charged with the same offence on Thursday.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Allan of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 ext. 2266.