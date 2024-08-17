Trees down, damage reported after possible tornado near Ayr, Ont.
Tornado watches remain in effect across parts of Ontario.
A tornado watch is in effect for several areas including Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Brantford, Brant County, Woodstock and Oxford County.
Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornados are moving through the area. They said the conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornados. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible.
Residents in the area are encouraged to be prepared and take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
“In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”
A possible tornado was reported just outside of Ayr around 10:50 a.m. Saturday.
A possible tornado was reported in the area of Ayr. Ont August 17, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
Drivers in the area could see what appeared to be a tornado in the area of Greenfield Road.
Several trees were snapped in half, and drivers were forced to carefully navigate the debris strewn road.
Broken trees are seen in the Greenfield Road area after a possible tornado was reported near Ayr, Ont. on August 17, 2024 (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
Greenfield Road was impassable as a large tree lay across the road and hydro lines drooped toward the ground.
Waterloo Regional Police said Greenfield Drive is closed between Trussler and Northumberland due to downed trees and hydro poles.
GrandBridge Energy reported approximately 2,700 customers in the Ayr area were without power due to the storm.
A tree lays across Greenfield Road after a possible tornado was reported near Ayr, Ont. on August 17, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
A local Home Hardware store at the corner of Greenfield Road and Northumberland Street sustained heavy damage, with lumber scattered about the parking lot. A portion of the roof of the building appeared to have been torn off.
Police said the business was evacuated and no injuries were reported. North Dumfries Fire was also called due to the smell of natural gas.
According to a social media post from the Waterloo Regional Police at 1:19 p.m. no injuries had been reported throughout Waterloo Region.
