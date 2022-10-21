Trees already looking bare? Here’s when loose leaf collection begins in Waterloo Region

The days are getting shorter, the weather cooler and leaves are already blanketing the ground.

The Region of Waterloo collects yard waste every second week from late March until early December. But if you have plenty of tree cover and the city you live in offers loose leaf collection, you’ll want to know when to start raking.

Here’s when loose leaf programs will start in Waterloo Region, and also below are tips for how to prepare for pickup.

WATERLOO

The City of Waterloo’s loose leaf collection program runs from Oct. 31 to the week of Nov. 21-26.

This service is for street trees only (those on the boulevard).

Check the city’s map online for the Fall schedule.

KITCHENER

The City of Kitchener has created an online leaf collection schedule which maps out which neighbourhoods that are eligible for loose leaf collection.

Pickup will happen in some areas as often is needed to keep roads clear, while others will have one collection date in November. You can go to their website and enter your address to find out the rules for your streets leaf collection schedule.

CAMBRIDGE

The Cambridge Leaf Collection Program runs from Nov. 9 to Dec. 6.

TIPS FOR PREPARING FOR PICKUP

Leaves should be raked to the curb a few days before your collection date.

Rake the leaves onto the curb as close to the edge of the road as possible.

Keep storm sewer drains, sidewalks and bike lanes free from leaves.

Remove sticks, branches and other materials out of the pile.

OTHER OPTIONS

Homeowners aren’t required to put their leaves out for pickup.

Here are a few environmentally-friendly ideas for your leaves:

Compost and mulch them on your property.

Don’t do anything. The leaves provide ground shelter during the winter months for pollinators like bees, butterflies and moths. Anything that doesn’t break down can be raked up in the Spring.

Layer the leaves in your vegetable garden or flower bed. The leaves will protect them through the winter and they can help reduce weeds and add nutrients to the soil.

Bring leaves to the region’s leaf drop-off sites for composting. These are for leaves only, not yard waste.

Erb Street in Waterloo

Schaefer Park - Bloomingdale Road

Breithaupt Park - Kinsman Park, off Union Street

Kitchener Auditorium - Ottawa Street North entrance

Meinzinger Park Soccer Fields - Homer Watson Boulevard

Lions Arena - Rittenhouse Road

Upper Canada Park - Pioneer Drive

Cherry Park - Strange Street and Waverly Road

Hofstetter Park - 40 Hofstetter Ave.

Cambridge Waste Management Centre – 201 Savage Drive

Loose leaf collection and drop-off sites are not available in the townships.