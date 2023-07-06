Traffic stop leads to over a dozen charges for Kitchener man

A handgun and suspected drugs seized during a traffic stop in Kitchener. (WRPS) A handgun and suspected drugs seized during a traffic stop in Kitchener. (WRPS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver