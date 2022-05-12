Tractor trailer rolls over on Hwy 6 in Puslinch

A tractor trailer rolled over Thursday afternoon in Puslinch.

It happened on Highway 6 near the on-ramp to Highway 401.

The vehicle could be seen on its side around 4 p.m., stretching across all lanes on Brock Road South/Queen Street.

An hour later, traffic was allowed through while crews worked on cleaning up the crash.

The tractor trailer was still on its side.

The condition of the driver is not known.

This story will be updated.