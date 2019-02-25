

CTV Kitchener





The Collision Reporting Centre on Maple Grove Road in Cambridge might have been the busiest place in the region Monday.

A steady stream of crew and tow truck operators flew through the location as they reported to over 50 calls in the morning.

Usually, the vehicles remain on the scene of the investigation, but due to white out conditions, drivers were told to, “hook ‘em up and haul ‘em out.”

“Visibility down there was nil,” said tow truck operator Al Pinheiro about Monday’s weather. “When we first pulled up we couldn’t even see the cars. We had to get out of our trucks and walk to them because we weren’t sure how far away we were from them.”

Operators say that drivers still aren’t getting the message to slow down and move over.