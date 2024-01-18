To amalgamate or not? Residents, politicians weigh in
The future of governance in Waterloo Region is up for discussion today, as a provincial committee tasked with studying the matter stops in Kitchener.
Maintaining the current two-tier structure, amalgamating all three cities and four townships into one single city, or breaking them apart into standalone municipalities are all possible options.
Twenty-two people are signed up to speak to the committee at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Kitchener.
Of the first two speakers, one voiced support for amalgamation while the other wanted to see the province make Cambridge a separate city.
“We’re Waterloo Region, we have a reputation for innovating for being agile and changing the game when things aren’t working, but when it comes to how we function as a government, we’re stagnant, unwilling to fix what’s broken, eager to maintain the status quo,” said Melissa Durrell, a business owner and former Waterloo councillor.
“I believe our success has not been because of our complex and fragmented bureaucracy, it’s been in spite of it.”
Cambridge Ward 8 city councillor Nicholas Ermeta told the committee he was speaking as a local resident, not a politician.
“Cambridge has a different culture than either Kitchener or Waterloo, we identify as Cambridge and there are many concerns in the community that regional policy has been slowly eroding our uniqueness and identity and residents do want the city to have a much greater say than it does now,” Ermeta said. “I believe we need more independence in order to move projects along quicker and better respond to the needs of residents.”
The committees meeting is scheduled to run until 6 p.m.
More to come.
