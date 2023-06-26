Three people arrested in armed pharmacy robbery: WRPS

Three people are in police custody after officers responded to a report of a pharmacy robbery where a gun was used, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).

A large police presence was on scene at Strasburg Road between Trillium Drive and Bleams Road in Kitchener on Monday night.

Police confirmed to CTV News that a WRPS cruiser was involved in a collision while investigating the robbery.

There were no injuries reported.

Police were not able to provide details on when or where the pharmacy was robbed, or what lead to the cruiser-involved collision.

This is a developing story and will be updated.