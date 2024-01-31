Threats to Kitchener and Waterloo schools determined to be ‘not viable’

Waterloo regional police said alleged threats made towards two local schools have been found to be “not viable.”

The messages were directed at Laurel Heights Secondary School in Waterloo and Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener.

The Waterloo Region District School board said they immediately contacted police who determined there were no safety concerns.

Police are still investigating the threats and are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

The board said any families needing support should contact their child’s school.