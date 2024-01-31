KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Threats to Kitchener and Waterloo schools determined to be ‘not viable’

    Laurel Heights Secondary School in Waterloo. (Source: WRDSB) Laurel Heights Secondary School in Waterloo. (Source: WRDSB)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police said alleged threats made towards two local schools have been found to be “not viable.”

    The messages were directed at Laurel Heights Secondary School in Waterloo and Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener.

    The Waterloo Region District School board said they immediately contacted police who determined there were no safety concerns.

    Police are still investigating the threats and are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

    The board said any families needing support should contact their child’s school.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Is Canada in a baby bust?

    Statistics Canada says the country’s fertility rate reached an all-time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022, which is part of a downward trend that began in 2009.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News