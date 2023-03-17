Thousands of St. Patrick's Day partiers spill into the street in Waterloo

2:30 p.m. - The number of revellers on the streets is estimated to be in the thousands.

2:15 p.m. - A street party has started on Marshall Street in Waterloo.

Thousands of people have spilled into the streets of Waterloo to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)

12:30 p.m. - Foot traffic is building along Marshall Street as the rain begins to ease off.

Students tell CTV News they’re here for a good time, but also a safe time.

“We’ve had some troubles in the past where we’ve taken a lot of the brunt for things that happen on the street. So this year we’re doing our part to make sure that we can assist bylaw and Waterloo regional police in making sure we can celebrate St. Pats in a fun way but also in a safe way,” a student said.

“Everybody kind of finished their assignments and their mid-terms, so today’s kind of that day where they’ve been planning for it, they’ve been waiting for it, and they’re going to come out hard.”

St. Patrick's Day partiers brave the conditions, walking down Marshall Street Friday morning. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

11:30 a.m. - Parties have started at homes on Ezra Avenue and Marshall Street, but the gatherings haven’t spilled outside yet.

“We might be inside a lot, but we’re going to go ‘darty’ and have so much fun, and maybe keep the noise down so that we don’t get in trouble with the police – who have already come to our door,” one woman told CTV News.

Students say they’re watching the forecast, and with rain expected to let up later, they won’t be surprised if a street party does break out this afternoon.

“It’s honestly like a tradition now,” one person dressed in green said.

Fencing is seen on Ezra Avenue on Friday morning. (CTV Kitchener/Krista Simpson)

10:30 a.m. - Several police cruisers can be seen on Marshall Street, but no street parties.

10 a.m. - The City of Waterloo announces an overnight parking ban for both Friday and Saturday night in the MacGregor Albert, Northdale and Uptown neighbourhoods.