Thousands of people hit the water for Pottahawk weekend on Lake Erie

The warm July weather drove boaters out for the annual Pottahawk weekend.

The yearly party takes place on Lake Erie at Pottawhawk Point, southeast of Turkey Point, and attracted an estimated 500 boats and 3,000 partiers.

Over the years, the celebration has earned a reputation for some unruly and risky behaviour.

“I’m no longer at all interested in it,” past Pottahawk partier Lindsay Tuttle told CTV News. “It got pretty crazy out there years ago. It’s died right down. The police presence is a deterrent, which I think is needed out there.”

This year, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said things have been relatively quiet, with no incidents reported as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

However, some of the danger comes as the party begins to wind down.

“There are people who don’t have a ride from Pottahawk back to shore,” Norfolk OPP Const. Andrew Gamble said. “There are people who have begun to swim back to shore from Pottahawk and you’re really not doing yourself a favour. You’re putting yourselves in harm’s way.”

Pottahawk incidents in 2023

According to Norfolk County OPP, around 600 boats and approximately 2,000 people attended the festivities in 2023.

Norfolk County OPP said they “responded to very few incidents as a result of alcohol-related infractions.”

Between July 8 and July 9, OPP laid a total of three charges under the Liquor Licence and Control Act (LLCA) and six charges under the Canada Shipping Act.

Officers stationed on land arrested and charged one impaired driver. A total of 19 charges were laid under the Highway Traffic Act and one charge under the LLCA.