These Waterloo Region LCBO locations will have rapid COVID-19 testing kits

Several LCBO locations in Waterloo Region will be offering free take-home rapid COVID-19 test kits as part of a "holiday testing blitz" in Ontario.

The province announced the plan to hand out rapid tests at LCBOs and pop-up sites on Wednesday.

Other locations including malls, holiday markets, public libraries and transit hubs across Ontario. Locations will either offer take-home kits or perform rapid tests on-site.

Here's where you can find a rapid test at an LCBO in Waterloo Region:

CAMBRIDGE

Franklin & Dundas (South Cambridge Ctr)

Highway 24 & Highway 401

KITCHENER

Highland & Westmount (Highland Road Plaza)

Ottawa & Homer Watson (Alpine Centre)

Ottawa & River (Stanley Park Plaza)

WATERLOO

King N & Northfield

King S & William (Waterloo Town Sq)

Tests will also be available at these Guelph locations:

Scottsdale & Stone Road West

Speedvale & Stevenson

A complete list of where to find an LCBO with testing kits can be found here.