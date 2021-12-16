These Waterloo Region LCBO locations will have rapid COVID-19 testing kits
Covid-19 Rapid Test Device kits at Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday November 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Several LCBO locations in Waterloo Region will be offering free take-home rapid COVID-19 test kits as part of a "holiday testing blitz" in Ontario.
The province announced the plan to hand out rapid tests at LCBOs and pop-up sites on Wednesday.
Other locations including malls, holiday markets, public libraries and transit hubs across Ontario. Locations will either offer take-home kits or perform rapid tests on-site.
Here's where you can find a rapid test at an LCBO in Waterloo Region:
CAMBRIDGE
- Franklin & Dundas (South Cambridge Ctr)
- Highway 24 & Highway 401
KITCHENER
- Highland & Westmount (Highland Road Plaza)
- Ottawa & Homer Watson (Alpine Centre)
- Ottawa & River (Stanley Park Plaza)
WATERLOO
- King N & Northfield
- King S & William (Waterloo Town Sq)
Tests will also be available at these Guelph locations:
- Scottsdale & Stone Road West
- Speedvale & Stevenson
A complete list of where to find an LCBO with testing kits can be found here.