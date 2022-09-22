There are no bad apples at this multi-generation farm
For two centuries, the Martin family has looked forward to apple season in Ontario after starting their long standing family business with a few apple seeds.
Now in their third generation, the Martin family is continuing on with the traditions of everything apple with the orchard Martin’s Family Fruit Farm.
“Over the years, it's grown into 750 acres. Now, we are one of the largest growers and packagers of fresh apples in Ontario,” said Trent Martin, proprietor at Martin’s Family Fruit Farm.
At the core of the business lies the apple orchard.
“We, at Martin's here, grow over 30 varieties of apples. From a great eating apple like the Gala to a more tarter apple like the Macintosh, both are in season right now,” said Martin.
But there is more than meets the eye.
Inside, the apples are carefully sanitized, stamped and sorted to make sure no bad apples make their way off the farm.
“The apples travel through our external and internal defect sorters,” said Sary Oung, marketing member at Martin's Family Fruit Farm. “Only good apples, or apples we want, or ones up to spec will keep going through the packing line. The rest will be dropped off into separate bins where it can be made into apple chips, cider or puree.”
Apple chips from the farm are also sold across the province.
“The apple chip is a big thing now we do -- we core it, slice it, and then we dehydrate it to a crisp,” said Martin.
Martin said it is still hard to compete with the basics – eating an apple right of the tree.
“I mean there is no better feeling than coming out, picking off a nice, fresh apple and taking a good bite out of it,” said Martin.
