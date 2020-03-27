KITCHENER -- Working from home while caring for children is a difficult balance, but for parents of children with special needs, the battle is that much harder.

Being a parent is already a full time job, but for Theresa and James Thatcher of Guelph, parenthood during a pandemic is a constant double shift.

“When I have a disabled adult at home needing my care, my ability to work from home is significantly compromised,” said Theresa Thatcher.

23-year-old Ashleigh has Angelman Syndrome, a complex genetic disorder, is nonverbal and has a compromised immune system.

“Normally we had care between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” said Theresa.

Ashleigh typically visits an adult care center during the day, but that service is unavailable because of the pandemic.

She also recently broke her leg and ankle after a slip and fall, leaving her unable to walk and requiring adult diapers.

“Changing, dressing, cleaning, washing her hair,” said Theresa. “Now, has to be performed on our living room couch and we were able to get a hospital bed in.”

“I think her legs get sore, her bum gets sore, just laying on the couch but there's not a whole lot we can do,” said James.

Unable to take painkillers, Junior chewable Tylenol is Ashleigh's only option.

However, with the recent rush to grocery stores and pharmacies, the product is difficult to find.

“There was no Tylenol on the shelf to be found,” said Theresa.

So a relative made a plea on social media and the community answered the call for help.

“So many people stepped up to the plate and brought Tylenol and wouldn't let him pay for it,” said Therea.

The generosity is a silver lining for a family that’s waiting for the day when socialization and routine can return.

“I am concerned that this kind of forced isolation with us only, is going to really kind of heavily enforce mommy as her primary person and it makes care difficult because she only wants mommy to do it,” said Theresa.

The Thatcher family is still in need of more chewable children's Tylenol, as Ashleigh still has another five weeks left until she gets her cast off.

They are reminding the public not to stock up if you don't need to and to stay home when possible to keep everyone healthier in the long run.