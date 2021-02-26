KITCHENER -- A Waterloo manufacturing company that specializes in personal protective equipment has laid off dozens of employees.

The Canadian Shield has confirmed to CTV News that 47 employees have been laid off in one week.

The company’s CEO Jeremy Hedges say it was a very difficult choice and one that is tied to challenges the business has faced since they started manufacturing face shields and PPE nearly a year ago.

“It’s been a hard process for our team. We have developed a close relationship with everybody over the past year as we have scaled up in this pandemic. It’s hard, we have lost some good people here.”

Hedges says the layoffs are partly due to contract issues that are preventing the company from selling everything they are currently producing and adds that automation is also a factor.

The company shifted focus to producing PPE because they didn’t want Canada to rely on a global supply chain.