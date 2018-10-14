Featured
The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce cuts out controversial questions
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 4:07PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 14, 2018 4:08PM EDT
The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce has released videos of the interviews with municipal election candidates.
Last month, some candidates said questions about religious beliefs and their personal lives went too far.
At the time, the chamber said the board members would review the questions and if any were deemed inappropriate they would be removed.
It appears the answers to those questions were not included in the videos released.
On the Chamber’s website the announcement states it heard loud and clear the concerns around the line of questioning, but the main reason the interviews were edited was because they were too long.