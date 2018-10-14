

CTV Kitchener





The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce has released videos of the interviews with municipal election candidates.

Last month, some candidates said questions about religious beliefs and their personal lives went too far.

At the time, the chamber said the board members would review the questions and if any were deemed inappropriate they would be removed.

It appears the answers to those questions were not included in the videos released.

On the Chamber’s website the announcement states it heard loud and clear the concerns around the line of questioning, but the main reason the interviews were edited was because they were too long.