Tensions rise during meeting over Erb's Road shelter
Residents, business owners and community members gathered for an emotional meeting regarding the future of a hybrid shelter along Erb’s Road in Waterloo.
The shelter at 1001 Erb’s Road has 50 cabins complete with heating, air conditioning and electricity. The site managed by The Working Centre also features washrooms, laundry facilities, common space, a kitchen, mental health and addictions supports and security.
Last week, regional councillors voted to extend funding for the pilot project, a move that did not go over well with some community members.
During a meeting on Tuesday night, some people were almost in tears over the idea that the site could remain until at least 2030.
“I do not feel safe in my own home. I don’t feel like I can just go for a walk down Wilmot Line like I used to be able to,” one resident said during the meeting.
The meeting space was packed with people eager to have their say alongside members of The Working Centre.
“I am here to listen. We are here to answer questions,” Commissioner of Community Services Peter Sweeney told the assembled crowd.
Regional staff said the two-year pilot project is working when it comes to addressing the homelessness crisis.
“103 people have been through for some period of time,” Sweeney said, “50 are there right now. Another chunk of folks have moved on to permanent housing.”
Despite that, people living in the area said they do not feel safe, claiming people living on the property defecate in coffee cups and throw the cups over fences and steal ladders and cameras.
But it’s not a sentiment shared by everyone in the area.
“If I get a trailer stolen or a vehicle stolen from my shop, it’s most likely not a homeless person doing it,” one business owner said while addressing the crowd.
However, the divide amongst the community was clear.
“This community didn’t ask for [the shelter],” Wilmot Councillor Kris Wilkinson said. “Never had problems. Now it does.”
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Dissatisfied Liberal MPs plan to ask PM Trudeau to step aside at next caucus meeting
Liberal MPs who have spent the last 10 days organizing to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step aside from the leadership of the Liberal Party plan to plead their case directly to him at next Wednesday's caucus.
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
The OPP has acknowledged that one of its employees did not follow the organization's policy when an alleged victim of sexual assault called a local detachment earlier this year to report an incident involving eight former junior hockey players.
Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
Trudeau says he has list of Conservatives vulnerable to, or engaged in foreign interference
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has refused to get the security clearance necessary to be briefed on a list of people in his party who are involved in or vulnerable to foreign interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a federal commission of inquiry Wednesday.
Canada Revenue Agency fires 330 employees over CERB claims during pandemic
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has terminated 330 employees for inappropriately receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the pandemic, giving its final update on an internal review.
What could happen if Trump rejects the U.S. election results
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump says that if he does not win the Nov. 5 election, he will cry fraud and not accept the results -- just as he did four years ago when he lost to Democratic President Joe Biden.
This Saskatchewan community had more meth in its wastewater than any Canadian city, study shows
A humble city in Saskatchewan appears to be consuming more methamphetamine than anywhere else in Canada, based on recent Statistics Canada data.
WATCH LIVE PM Justin Trudeau testifies at foreign interference inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is testifying today, for the second time, as part of the federal inquiry into foreign interference.
Investigation underway after employee found deceased in Cambridge, Ont. walk-in freezer
The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development is investigating after an employee was found deceased at a Cambridge grocery store.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Northern Ontario
-
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
-