

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford man known for his love of computers and video games has died.

Syd Bolton died peacefully on Monday at the age of 46, according to his obituary.

Bolton was the founder and curator of The Personal Computer Museum in Brantford. He also described himself as Canada’s top collector of video games.

Very sad to hear of the passing of @sydbolton, a helluva guy who was the founder/curator of the Personal Computer Museum, as well as an author, journalist, Canada's top video game collector and all around super nice guy who absolutely loved his job. RIP, Syd. pic.twitter.com/adC6JDujP4 — Marc Saltzman (@marc_saltzman) June 12, 2018

Earlier this year, some of Bolton’s exhibits were showcased at THEMUSEUM in Kitchener.

“I am so pleased that we gave Syd … his final, but largest stage ever,” museum CEO David Marskell said in a statement.

Visitation for Bolton takes place Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Toll Funeral Home on Charing Cross Street in Brantford, with a memorial service scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.