Sweltering conditions continue in Waterloo region

Hot humid air continues to hang over much of Ontario, including Waterloo region where a heat warning remains in effect.

Environment Canada says a multi-day heat event started Tuesday and will stretch into Thursday.

Daily highs in the high 20s to low 30s are forecast, with humidex values in the high 30s to low 40s.

"And overnight, there won't be much relief," said Trudy Kidd, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Areas in red are under a heat warning as of 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Environment Canada)

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” Environment Canada said in an alert. “Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”

The agency also warns residents to watch out for effects of heat illness, such as swelling, rashes, cramps, and fainting.

Air pollution in Kitchener is expected to rise back into the Air Quality Health Index’s ‘moderate risk’ zone Wednesday afternoon.

"It can compound if someone is already experiencing forest fire smoke in their area and you were to have the heat and sunlight increasing ozone issues, then it certainly can compound," said Kidd.

NEW HYDRATION STATION IN UPTOWN WATERLOO

The timing couldn't be better for the unveiling of a new hydration station in Waterloo Public Town Square on Tuesday.

The city's first drinking water fountain not only has a bottle fllling station, an accessble drinking station, but a pet station as well.

The station is serving as a pilot while the city looks to expand the program to other locations.

A new hydration station in Uptown Waterloo. (July 4, 2023)

HOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE HEAT

Regular hydration is the number one tip from health professionals when temperatures spike.

“Staying away from things like caffeine or alcohol, really getting that water into the system,” said Brandie Bevis with Region of Waterloo Public Health.

The region is promoting health checks during extreme heat events like this one.

This online checklist offers guidance for in-person and virtual assessments that anyone can complete.

“Things to watch out for for heat-related illness is if you’re feeling faint, if you’re feeling confused… and heat related illness can start as heat exhaustion and can develop into heat stroke,” Bevis explained.

This is the first summer the region has had cooling centres open daily, not just when heat warnings are in place.

Community centres and libraries are some of the spaces being offered. A full list is available here.

Explore the map below for information on splash pads in Kitchener-Waterloo.