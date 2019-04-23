

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are looking for a dark-coloured SUV in connection to a shooting in Waterloo in the early hours of Friday morning.

It happened in a plaza on King Street North near University Avenue East at about 2 a.m.

A 26-year-old man from the Greater Toronto Area was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but has since been released.

Two women were taken to hospital as well and treated for minor injuries. Several bullet holes were seen at a business in the plaza.

Investigators are asking anyone with dash cam footage who may have been in the area around that time to contact them. They are conducting a video canvas of the area.

So far, they say they’re looking for an SUV that was seen fleeing the area at the time of the shooting.

Multiple people were reportedly in the vehicle when it fled.

Police believe the incident was targeted but are asking residents to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity.