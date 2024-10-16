KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Suspect breaks into Woolwich home while residents sleep inside

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a break-and-enter in Woolwich township.

    Police were told someone broke into the Chilligo Road home around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 11 while people were sleeping inside.

    Police said the suspect was able to steal some property before taking off.

    Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact police.

