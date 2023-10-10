Kitchener

    • Surveillance video captures break-in at Erin business

    A screengrab of a surveillance video posted by OPP after an alleged break-in at Town of Erin business. (Submitted/OPP) A screengrab of a surveillance video posted by OPP after an alleged break-in at Town of Erin business. (Submitted/OPP)

    Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people caught on surveillance cameras while breaking into a Erin business.

    Police responded to an alarm at a business on Dundas Street at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 5.

    In a news release, police said two people entered the building and caused damage.

    The video appears to show two people, wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks, break into the business and go through different drawers and cabinets before breaking into an office and going through the items in that room.

    The video shows a dark coloured car driving away afterwards.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP. 

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel

    On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News