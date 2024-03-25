Surprise eviction: Cambridge family suddenly homeless after landlord loses property
A family in Cambridge, Ont. is now homeless after they were evicted from the house they were renting.
It all came as a huge surprise because they signed a lease and paid their rent on time.
It was only after a sheriff arrived at their home to evict them Friday morning that they learned the landlord they’d been paying rent to hadn’t owned the property since January.
"I had 10 minutes,” explained Rebecca Gray, recalling the rush to get out after the sheriff and police officers showed up at her door. “So all my beds, my couches, all my clothes, all my kids toys, all her toys, her birthday presents, their Easter chocolate. Everything is in that house."
Tenants 'completely blindsided'
Gray, her partner and her three young kids moved into the home on Short Street in January after signing a 12-month lease.
But a court order shows the landlord, Sarah Kon, lost the property to what appears to be two private lending groups days after the family moved in.
The courts sent notice to Kon that the property would be seized, but no one told the tenants.
Gray’s realtor, Kim Butler, said her client was “completely blindsided.”
Rebecca Gray moved into the Short Street home on Jan. 15 after signing a 12-month lease. Court documents show the landlord lost possession of the home four days later. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)
Appledale Property Management, who is now in control of the home, declined to comment.
Butler said the property manager told her they visited the home in December and confirmed the landlord lived there. No one from property management team returned to the home after that, but it was listed for rent in December. That’s when Gray signed a lease starting on Jan. 15. Court documents show just four days later, the court gave possession of the home to the investment groups.
“She [Kon] knew that she was in this situation as a landlord and then she didn't bother to call or advise my client in any way," Butler said.
Landlord and tenant board regulations require tenants to be given proper notice of eviction, but because it was the landlord losing the property, it was up to her to notify the tenants.
“Notifications were sent to the house in the landlord's name. But my client can't open that mail," Butler explained.
A notice on the door of Notice on Rebecca Gray's former rental home is pictured on March 25, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)
Since Friday, the Gray family has stayed at their realtor’s home, in a hotel and now at a friend’s vacant home, sleeping on air mattresses.
They’ve purchased new clothes, and have a GoFundMe page that’s raised nearly $3,000 as of Monday afternoon.
"This is Value Village clothes. I had to buy a new playpen for [my daughter] to sleep in,” Gray said. “Things that we already have in my house that I can't have, I have to repurchase just to live."
The landlord, Sarah Kon, did not respond to CTV’s request for comment.
Realtor says tenants need more protections
Butler said she understands notice was given to the landlord, but wants the province to explore changing its policy to protect tenants.
“Yes, the notice is sent obviously in the landlord's name, but I do think that it is really important for them to actually go post notice on the door, because in this case she wasn't living there anymore," Butler said.
Gray said her landlord told her after the eviction that it wasn’t supposed to happen until July. She said Kon also told her the realtor should have known she was re-financing, but realtors can’t access that information without specific permission.
“We can't ask any of that. Legally, only their mortgage broker or their bank can get that information. And we're not entitled to that," Butler explained.
Gray said they would look into whether they can take legal action, but with having to purchase new items and find a new rental, the family doesn't know if they can afford it.
"My tenant paid her first and last month's rent. Right now, I highly doubt we're going to get that last month's rent back. And now she has to go and pay another last month's rent to a new property," Butler said.
Butler said she is in communication with the new property manager and is hoping they will allow Gray to retrieve her things.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Four bodies found on Sask. farm were parents and adult children, RCMP say
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
Woman charged in connection with dog attack at Toronto playground previously found to be 'irresponsible dog owner'
The woman charged in connection with a dog attack in Toronto that left a nine-year-old child with 'life-altering injuries' has previously been found by a court to be an irresponsible dog owner, CTV News has learned.
Woman, 27, can proceed with MAiD after Calgary judge sets aside injunction requested by her father
A Calgary judge has set aside an injunction that was standing in the way of a 27-year-old woman receiving medical assistance in dying (MAiD), after being approved by two doctors.
Cargo ship lost power before colliding with Baltimore bridge; 6 presumed dead
The U.S. Coast Guard says it is suspending its search and rescue efforts for the six individuals still missing after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
BREAKING Calgary police identify man found dead at Calgary hotel
Calgary police have released the name of a man found dead inside a southeast hotel on Monday afternoon, confirming his death is considered a homicide.
Referencing 'In an emergency, break glass' signs, Bank of Canada official says, 'It's time to break the glass'
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
New medical school and helicopters: Here’s what else was in the 2024 Ontario budget
Here are some of the quirkier highlights from the 2024 Ontario budget.
More Enoki mushrooms recalled due to listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Tuesday for mushrooms that could be contaminated with listeria.
Environment Canada issues alerts over heavy snowfall and freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for four provinces over freezing rain, poor air quality and heavy snowfall.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.