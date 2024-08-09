Strike at Cambridge Brass enters its fourth week
Workers at Cambridge Brass have been on strike for three weeks and say they’re still no closer to a resolution with the company.
The 113 members of United Steelworkers Union Local 4045 have been on the picket line since July 19.
Union President Jim Clegg said they’re fighting for “fair wages, pensions, seniority and respect.”
Cambridge Brass is the biggest Canadian manufacturer of brass fittings for the waterworks industry. That includes everything from ball valves to shut-off valves for your front yard.
“If you’re [watching] on CTV in the evening and see that they’ve had a watermain break, they could very well order an emergency part from us,” explained Jack Hancock, vice-president of USW Local 4045. “On a normal shift we would be manufacturing it and sending it out the city to get that watermain fixed. We can’t do that right now.”
The union said the company hasn’t addressed all their concerns.
“Nothing for pensions,” stated Jim Clegg, president of USW Local 4045. “A little bit for benefits. Nothing big. And a little bit of a raise.”
One sticking point is the wages of long-term employees.
“They’ve been here the longest out of all of us,” said Clegg. “They deserve their fair share.”
He explained that workers got a three per cent cost-of-living increase in their 2022 contract, which he claims the company is using as an bargaining chip during negotiations.
“I think it is unfair,” said Clegg. “This is 2024. Cost of living is much higher.”
Another issue is seniority. Workers explained that they want a more equitable system for shift selection.
The union said it’s ready to return to the negotiating table.
“We’ve reached out. We have a conciliation officer. We are ready,” said Clegg. “We have had no response from the company yet.”
According to workers on the picket line, some of Cambridge Brass’ suppliers have shown up unaware of the ongoing job action.
“We have contractors, truckers, trying to come in,” Clegg alleged. “They have no idea we’re on strike.”
The workers said they’ve always been dependable, even through the worst of the pandemic.
“We were here, every day, Monday to Friday working,” Clegg explained. “We were deemed essential. We had to come to work every day to supply the waterworks. We stepped it up.”
“We adhered to all mask protocols, all social distancing,” added Rolf Schuh, chief steward for USW Local 4045. “And still worked at the pace that the company expects parts to be made. We didn’t slow down. People still need water, houses still need water and businesses still need water.”
CTV News reached out to Cambridge Brass to get reaction to the strike and negotiations but they’ve not yet responded to our request.
