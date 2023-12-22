KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Stratford resident arrested for importing illegal weapons

    An officer fires a stun gun in this file photo. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP) An officer fires a stun gun in this file photo. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP)

    A 35-year-old man from Stratford has been arrested after police say the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) intercepted a package of prohibited weapons as it entered Canada by mail.

    Stratford police say they obtained a search warrant for the shipment’s intended destination, a home on Orr Street. Officers found five conducted energy weapons, commonly known as stun guns, inside the residence.

    The man is now facing a number of charges including smuggling and importing a prohibited weapon.

